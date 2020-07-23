India Gives Seven Tonnes Of Hydroxychloroquine To Nigeria – PTF

India has donated seven tonnes of hydroxychloroquine to Nigeria as part of efforts to help West African combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha who also doubles as the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said this on Thursday during a briefing by members of the task force.

According to him, the Nigerian government is grateful for the help from the India Government as well as other nations and organisations in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“The PTF wishes to thank friendly nations and corporate organisations for their continuing support through the donation of medicines and equipment,” the SGF said.

“In this regard, we thank India for the donation of 7-tons of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of patients,” assuring that “the resources will be judiciously utilized.”

Mr Mustapha also expressed hope that as the search for a vaccine for the pandemic continues, there will be equitable distribution, adding that there is ongoing research for a local cure to the virus.

“The message of hope is that the world continues to close its ranks in the search for a vaccine in a manner designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access worldwide,” the SGF explained.

“Back home, there has been a lot of debate on finding a local cure. While this is a plausible expectation, the PTF, other relevant institutions of government and the private sector working with our partners shall pursue the path of research relentlessly.

“As we have often said, only a well-developed partnership will save humanity.”

Rising Infections

Despite the measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Nigeria has continued to report an increasing number of infections.

On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 543 new COVID-19 cases with the total infections rising to 38,344.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Wednesday night via Twitter.

In its latest update, the agency revealed that the new cases were reported across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

22 states, however, did not record a new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As usual, Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 180 new cases, followed closely by the Federal Capital Territory with 86 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Kaduna – 56, Edo – 47, Ondo – 37, Kwara – 35, Ogun and Rivers each reporting 19 cases, Kano – 17, Ebonyi and Enugu each having 16 cases.

States with fewer cases include Delta – 7, Bayelsa – 4, Bauchi – 3, and Abia – 1.