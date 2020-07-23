US ‘Deeply Saddened’ By Killing Of Five Aid Workers In Borno

The US Embassy in Nigeria says it is saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

A video had surfaced online showing the execution of the aid workers by masked men in military camouflage.

In a statement on Thursday, the US Embassy in Nigeria said the five aid workers were working tirelessly to ease the sufferings of millions of Nigerians in the Northeastern part of the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast Nigeria,” the Embassy tweeted on its handle.

“This comes against a backdrop of deteriorating conditions for millions of Nigerians. These brave individuals dedicated their lives to easing human suffering.

“We hope that their families and colleagues can take comfort in their selfless sacrifices on behalf of others. We will remember their dedication to others.”

U.S. Embassy Statement on Execution of Humanitarian Workers in Borno State » https://t.co/rfDsWoW1nu

We are deeply saddened by the execution of five humanitarian workers by terrorists in Northeast Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/k37q8bZu12 — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) July 23, 2020

A voice was heard speaking in Hausa before the execution, saying that the five persons were working for infidels.

“Those of you that are being used by infidels to turn others to infidels, know this today oh, you who work for infidel groups, you satisfy their aims but they do not care about you and that is why when we catch you they do not show concern. Our call to you is to repent and follow Allah; we shall waylay you in all the roads that you follow and if you don’t listen, the fate of these ones will befall you,” the voice said.

The execution immediately followed his speech at the cue of another voice that said “bisimillah.”

The slain persons are believed to be aid workers captured during a raid in Monguno Local Government of Borno State on June 13, 2020.

They include staff of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee and a security guard.

The execution came after the insurgents demanded the sum of 500,000 dollars to release them.