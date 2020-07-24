Advertisement

Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara Back In APC, Says Governor Buni

Channels Television  
Updated July 24, 2020
Mr Yakubu Dogara (File Photo)

 

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, is said to have officially decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The acting Chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, disclosed this to Channels Television on Friday, after he and Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the villa.

Mai Mala Buni and Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa on July 24, 2020.

 

He said the president has welcomed Mr Dogara into the fold as well as other former aggrieved members of the party.

 

L-R: Governor Mai Buni, President Muhammadu Buahri and Yakubu Dogara at the Villa

 

According to Mr Buni the reasons why Dogara left the APC do not exist anymore and this visit to President Buhari is in continuation of efforts to rebuild the party.

The former Speaker said he would address the press on a later date.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari and Former Speaker of the House, Yakabu Dogara.

 

In January 2019, Dogara announced his defection from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 



