Buhari Will Not Resign, Presidency Replies PDP

The presidency has reacted to the calls made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said his principal will not heed to calls made by the PDP.

“President Buhari will not resign. He is determined to continue the crusade against corruption, both legacy and recently unearthed cases, that are found to be shabbily handled, and in some cases unattended to by past administrations,” the statement partly read.

The presidential spokesman accused the PDP of launching what he describes as a whirlwind campaign that promotes “undemocratic values, the latest manifestation of which is the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation for allowing audits and investigation into several agencies of government, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.”

While noting that opposition helps democracy to strive, Shehu alleged that the “leading party in opposition is afflicted by a life-threatening sickness, the undemocratic pandemic as a result of which they are trading away the nation’s democratic values.”

According to him, the PDP cannot scare the government from probing the grave allegations made against the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, adding that failure to do so will amount to a historic betrayal of public trust.

He therefore insisted that the opposition party cannot subject the nation’s democracy to “subterranean attacks and continue to pretend that they are well-meaning.”

His response come shortly after the PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus accused President Buhari’s administration of failing to tackle insecurity and attempting to sweep allegations of corruption under the carpet.

Speaking during a news briefing in the nation’s capital Abuja, Secondus said the rising insecurity in the country across the country has exposed the poor leadership in the military and ruling class.