COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Seals Hotels, Restaurants For Violating Safety Protocols

The Kaduna State Government has sealed some social facilities and hotels across the state for operating against its COVID-19 safety protocols by reopening businesses.

The facilities which comprised of hotels, bars, lounges, restaurants, bakeries, and swimming pools, were shut down by the state Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology during an inspection on Friday.

In the course of the exercise, the enforcement team, led by the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Idris Nyam met customers eating in the restaurants, bakeries, and drinking inside the hotel bars.

Other violations by the hotels and restaurant operators include non-compliance to physical distancing, failure to install hand washers at the reception and other designated points, as well as failure to use face masks.

The Commissioner warned that the government will not hesitate to deal with erring or non-compliant facilities that violate the stipulated protocols.