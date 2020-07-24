Presidential Panel Has Agreed To Take Magu’s Defence – Shittu

The Presidential Panel investigating the Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has agreed to take his defence and response at subsequent proceedings.

Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu told Channels Television that he and his client appeared again at the Villa on Friday and the panel gave them the assurance that it is not rejecting Magu’s defence but that it is premature to take same now.

The panel says this is because it is currently interrogating several witnesses so that it can confront the suspended acting EFCC Chairman with the outcome of its findings from the witnesses.

The panel also assured Magu that in line with the principles of fair hearing, he and his counsel, Wahab Shittu, will participate in further proceedings of the panel starting from Monday, July 27.

According to Shittu, the panel said it is on a fact-finding exercise and no one including Magu is on trial.

He told Channels Television’s judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele, that the panel had yet to make copies of the allegations against Magu available to him.

Mr Shittu, added that the panel warned against the publication of its proceedings especially because it believes the release of the allegations to the public carries serious ‘’security implications’’.

Consequently, Mr Shittu withdrew his undertaking to the panel in respect of the allegations.