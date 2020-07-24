Advertisement

US Congressional Antitrust Hearing With Big Tech Ceos Postponed

Updated July 24, 2020
The hearing is titled “Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.”

 

 

A highly anticipated antitrust hearing including top executives of four Big Tech firms, originally set for Monday, has been postponed.

A notice filed by the House Judiciary Committee set no new date for the hearing titled “Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.”

The hearing would have conflicted with the memorial service for the late representative and civil rights leader John Lewis, to lie in state in the US Capitol.

-AFP



