Cooperate With Traffic Officers On Third Mainland Bridge, Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday asked motorists to cooperate with traffic officers as the six months partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge commences.

“Earlier today, I stopped at the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge to inspect the ongoing effort to ensure the diversion and flow of traffic is on course,” Sanwo-Olu said via his verified Twitter page.

“The repair of this bridge is long overdue and I encourage motorists to cooperate with traffic officers.”

Earlier today, I stopped at the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge to inspect the ongoing effort to ensure the diversion and flow of traffic is on course. The repair of this bridge is long over due and I encourage motorists to cooperate with traffic officers. pic.twitter.com/o0N0OGc2ZA — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) July 25, 2020

The Governor also said he inspected Allen Junction and Lekki roundabouts.

“I am impressed with the quality of work which will remove the usual gridlock around these areas,” he said.

On the Pen Cinema Agege Bridge, the Governor said “despite the decrease in the pace of work caused by” the coronavirus pandemic, “I want to assure Lagosians that it will be completed by October.

“We remain undaunted in our commitment to improve the quality of lives of Lagosians.”

Third Mainland Bridge Closed

Concrete barriers were placed to block off the mainland inbound traffic at the Adeniji end of the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday.

This is in line with the partial closure for repairs of the bridge.

Speaking to Channels Television in the early hours of Saturday, the Federal Controller of Works, Olukayode Popoola, said the Federal Government partially shut the bridge on July 24.

According to him, a diversion has been created for the contractor handling the repairs to commence work on the outward lane of the island.

He explained that the inward lane has been left open to enable motorists to ply the road with ease while going to work.

“In the morning when you are going to resume your work, right from Oworonshoki, you use the same line that you normally use to go and work.

“By 12 in the afternoon, we close this lane so you can now divert. We have created diversion as you can see it,” he said.