Advertisement

Gbajabiamila Unveils Agenda To Tackle Insurgency, Poor Education, COVID-19

Nebianet Usaini  
Updated July 25, 2020
Femi Gbajabiamila at a retreat for the leadership and members of the House of Reps in Abuja on July 25, 2020.

 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced a new legislative agenda for the green chamber, in line with the current realities triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gbajabiamila revealed this on Saturday at a retreat for the leadership and members of the House in Abuja.

 

The House came up with its initial Legislative Agenda about a year ago but did not envisage “that the world will soon change drastically, and with consequences beyond our wildest imagination,” the speaker said.

“Before now, the extent of our difficulties was well known to us,” he added. “We have population growth that far outpaces the rate of economic growth. Insecurity has made vast swathes of our country uninhabitable for citizens and unattractive to investment.”

The new agenda, according to him, seeks to tackle the issues of education, insurgency, and others.

“We are at war, fighting insurgents in the North East who want to remake our world in the image of a medieval theocracy,” he said.

The lawmaker decried the fact that schools do not teach the realities of the modern world as it pertains to our reality, noting that “we are producing graduates who cannot compete in the 21st-century knowledge economy.”



More on Politics

South-South Zone Is Completely PDP, Says Wike Ahead Of Edo Election

Obaseki, Shaibu Flag Off Re-election Campaign

Edo Gov Poll: Melaye Wishes COVID-19 Upon Election Riggers

Buhari Will Not Resign, Presidency Replies PDP

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV