Gbajabiamila Unveils Agenda To Tackle Insurgency, Poor Education, COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced a new legislative agenda for the green chamber, in line with the current realities triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gbajabiamila revealed this on Saturday at a retreat for the leadership and members of the House in Abuja.

Speaker @femigbaja has unveiled an updated legislative agenda in line with the current realities brought about by the #COVID-19 pandemic at a retreat for the leadership and members of the @HouseNGR today. pic.twitter.com/J2RflhCBtB — Speaker of the House of Representatives (@SpeakerGbaja) July 25, 2020

The House came up with its initial Legislative Agenda about a year ago but did not envisage “that the world will soon change drastically, and with consequences beyond our wildest imagination,” the speaker said.

“Before now, the extent of our difficulties was well known to us,” he added. “We have population growth that far outpaces the rate of economic growth. Insecurity has made vast swathes of our country uninhabitable for citizens and unattractive to investment.”

The new agenda, according to him, seeks to tackle the issues of education, insurgency, and others.