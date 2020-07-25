Obaseki, Shaibu Flag Off Re-election Campaign

The re-election campaign of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been flagged off at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

He is campaigning for a second term in office on the platform of a new party, the Peoples Democratic Party following his defection from the All Progressives Congress, with which he won his first term.

The PDP says Obaseki’s re-election bid is on the strength of the work he has done in the last three years.

“When I was thrown out in the rain, and the political storm, you gave me the umbrella to shield me,” the governor said at the campaign while thanking the PDP.

He also urged supporters to shun all forms of misconduct during the election, slated for September 19.

“We do not want bloodshed,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West Local Government Area, Dino Melaye, who was also in attendance, warned all those who plan on rigging the to desist from such plans.

Melaye sounded the warning in an unusual fashion at the flag-off of the campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday where he said anyone involved in such an act will be infected with the coronavirus.

Watch the video below.

