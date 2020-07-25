Police Disperse IMN Members In Kaduna

Police authorities on Saturday dispersed members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria as they gathered in Kaduna to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the alleged killing of some of their members by the Nigerian Army on July 25, 2014.

IMN Spokesperson, Ibrahim Musa, told Channels Television that the commemoration was a peaceful annual event usually observed with members gathering to offer prayers for the repose of the souls of their departed members.

He explained that shortly after they commenced the programme at a cemetery in Zaria, Armed policemen stormed the venue and started shooting tear gas into their air.

Mr Musa asked the police to save their bullets for armed bandits and terrorists who are killing innocent and defenseless civilians.

In its response, the State Police Command said the group remains outlawed and security operatives reserve the right to disperse them.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, officially declared the IMN banned in July 2029.

The group was founded by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who is being tried by the Kaduna state government over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disruption of the public peace, and criminal conspiracy among others.