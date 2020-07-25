Advertisement

PSG’s Mbappe Doubtful For Champions League With Ankle Sprain

Channels Television  
Updated July 25, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts after an injury during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the Champions League after suffering a serious ankle injury in the French Cup final, the French champions announced on Saturday.

Mbappe hobbled off in the first half of Friday’s game after a dreadful tackle by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin.

And after tests PSG revealed that their 21-year-old star had “a sprained right ankle with significant ligament damage”.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) vies for the ball with Saint-Etienne’s French defender Wesley Fofana during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

The news is a major blow for PSG with Mbappe out of next Friday’s French League Cup final and unlikely to be fit in time for next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he is fouled by Saint-Etienne’s French defender Loic Perrin (R) during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24, 2020, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

He received lengthy treatment but was eventually substituted after the tackle which earned Perrin a red card.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe grimaces after an injury during the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at The Stade de France in Saint-Denis.. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

“Everyone is worried. Everyone who saw the foul is worried. Of course I’m worried,” said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel after his team’s 1-0 win.

“It did crack a bit for sure,” Mbappe was heard on camera telling French President Emmanuel Macron who was attending the first competitive game in France since the coronavirus lockdown.

 

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gestures as he speaks with Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) ahead of the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

PSG face Lyon in the French League Cup final before resuming their European campaign in a straight knockout tournament at the Estadio da Luz on August 12.

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe walks with crutches after winning the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) on July 24. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

 

Mbappe’s misfortune revived memories of the injuries that forced Neymar, scorer of Friday’s decisive goal, to miss Champions League last-16 ties in both 2018 and 2019.

 

 

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) stands supported by crutches as his teammates Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C) and Brazilian forward Neymar (R) look on after victory following the French Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

 

-AFP



