Vibez EP 31: BBNaija’s Return, Snoop & DMX’s Legendary Battle, Kanye’s Latest Meltdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s another week and we are here with the biggest stories from the entertainment world.

This episode of Vibez sees the meltdown of Kanye West, the epic rap battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX, and the ever trending drama of Big brother Naija.

Tell us your best housemate in the BBNaija house, what song thrilled you the most on the throwback rap battle between the legends, and if you think Kanye should be held accountable for his tweets in the comments section.