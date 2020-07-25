Advertisement

Vibez EP 31: BBNaija’s Return, Snoop & DMX’s Legendary Battle, Kanye’s Latest Meltdown

Channels Television  
Updated July 25, 2020

 

 

 

It’s another week and we are here with the biggest stories from the entertainment world.

This episode of Vibez sees the meltdown of Kanye West, the epic rap battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX, and the ever trending drama of Big brother Naija.

Tell us your best housemate in the BBNaija house, what song thrilled you the most on the throwback rap battle between the legends, and if you think Kanye should be held accountable for his tweets in the comments section.

 

 

 



More on Entertainment

Harry And Meghan Book Lifts Lid On Bitter Split With Family

Rape Allegation: Dbanj, Seyitan Reach Private Non-Monetary Agreement

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album

Kim Kardashian Seeks ‘Compassion’ For Husband Kanye West

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV