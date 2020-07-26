Ex-Speaker Dogara Confirms Exit From PDP, Gives Reasons

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has explained why he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the explanation in his letter of resignation dated July 24, 2020, and addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Chairman of the PDP in Bauchi, his home-state.

Dogara revealed that one of the reasons for his exit from the PDP was what he described as the breakdown of governance in the state.

He decried that such was happening under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed whom he “helped install” as a governor in the 2019 general elections.

The former speaker also raised questions on issues relating to the alleged failure of governance in Bauchi.

He, however, stressed that he cannot successfully ask questions about those issues without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

Dogara noted that he had taken up the responsibility of telling the truth to power in Bauchi under the administrations of former Governors Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar

He believes abdicating the same duty under the present administration will make him become the most irresponsible and unprincipled politician in the state.

NASS Return, But Not As Speaker

The former speaker announced his return to the APC about a year and six months after he joined the PDP for reasons he did not disclose as of the time.

He made the announcement while presiding over a plenary on January 29, 2019, at the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Following his exit from the APC, Dogara went ahead to contest for re-election as the lawmaker representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP in the last elections.

Although he succeeded in his bid to return to the National Assembly, he was replaced by the former Leader of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

About a year and half later, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, said Dogara had returned to the APC following a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday last week.

The former speaker confirmed the statement of the Yobe State governor in the letter below: