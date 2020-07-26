Marseille Hire Spaniard Longoria As Sports Director

Marseille on Sunday confirmed that they have hired 33-year-old Spaniard Pablo Longoria as deputy general manager in charge of football.

Despite his youth, Longoria has worked at Newcastle, Huelva, Juventus, Sassuolo, Atalanta and most recently Valencia, where he was director of football until September 2019.

He “will oversee the entire sports sector, from the first team to the training centre”, while also being in charge of recruitment, the French Ligue 1 club said in a statement.

The previous sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta left Marseille in May.

The club said Longoria’s appointment and the hiring of Hugues Ouvrard as “head of business”, marked the start of the “second phase of its development” under American owner Frank McCourt.

The club said it intends to develop its “player trading” with a view to generating revenue by buying and then reselling players.

AFP