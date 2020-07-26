Advertisement

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Near 40,000 With 438 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated July 26, 2020

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria closed in on 40,000 on Saturday after the country recorded 438 new cases and 11 deaths.

A breakdown of the new cases, confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control, shows that Lagos recorded 123 new cases with Kaduna State trailing it with 50 cases.

Rivers State saw its infections rise by 40, Edo 37, Adamawa 25, and Oyo 20. Nasarawa State recorded 16 cases, while Osun and Enugu states recorded 15 cases each.

There were 14 new infections in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 13 each in Ekiti and Ondo states, 11 in Ebonyi, 10 in Katsina, nine in Abia, eight in Delta, and four in Kwara.

Ogun, Cross River, Kano, and Bauchi states confirmed three more cases each, Yobe two, while Sokoto and Niger states had a case each.

So far, 16,948 of those infected in Nigeria have been discharged while 856 of the infected have, sadly, died with 22,173 others still battling the virus.

Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease, accounting for 35.8 percent of the country’s total infections.

According to the NCDC, 14,300 cases have been confirmed in the state out of which 2,087 have been discharged with 192 others losing their lives.

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos14,30012,0212,087192
FCT3,4512,3881,02241
Oyo2,5171,3451,14824
Edo2,1656941,39477
Rivers1,6404461,14252
Delta1,46479063440
Kano1,4552121,19053
Kaduna1,3493051,03212
Ogun1,2442141,00723
Ondo1,04367334822
Plateau78033143019
Ebonyi75915558024
Enugu74129942517
Katsina73326144923
Kwara71149320216
Borno6095252235
Gombe5581452123
Bauchi538951613
Abia5361064264
Imo4653481089
Osun43521121410
Bayelsa3265425121
Jigawa322330811
Nasarawa3081871138
Benue294235536
Akwa Ibom208801217
Niger1682313312
Sokoto153013716
Adamawa14046859
Anambra132457512
Ekiti10447552
Kebbi904797
Zamfara771715
Yobe665538
Taraba5443110
Cross River373331
Kogi5032


