Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Near 40,000 With 438 New Infections

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria closed in on 40,000 on Saturday after the country recorded 438 new cases and 11 deaths.

A breakdown of the new cases, confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control, shows that Lagos recorded 123 new cases with Kaduna State trailing it with 50 cases.

Rivers State saw its infections rise by 40, Edo 37, Adamawa 25, and Oyo 20. Nasarawa State recorded 16 cases, while Osun and Enugu states recorded 15 cases each.

There were 14 new infections in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 13 each in Ekiti and Ondo states, 11 in Ebonyi, 10 in Katsina, nine in Abia, eight in Delta, and four in Kwara.

Ogun, Cross River, Kano, and Bauchi states confirmed three more cases each, Yobe two, while Sokoto and Niger states had a case each.

So far, 16,948 of those infected in Nigeria have been discharged while 856 of the infected have, sadly, died with 22,173 others still battling the virus.

Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease, accounting for 35.8 percent of the country’s total infections.

According to the NCDC, 14,300 cases have been confirmed in the state out of which 2,087 have been discharged with 192 others losing their lives.

