BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 648 Fresh COVID-19 Cases As Country Mulls Int’l Flight Resumption

Nigeria on Monday confirmed additional 648 cases of COVID-19 cases as the country earlier in the day said it is considering the resumption of international flights.

The country’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had earlier said Nigeria is mulling the resumption of international flights.

Sirika spoke during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja but admitted that resumption of international flights can only happen when it is safe to do so.

But with the rising number of persons infected with COVID-19 in Nigeria, it appears there is more work to be done before international travels restart.

In a late-night tweet, the agency saddled with curtailing the rampaging pandemic, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the fresh COVID-19 infections now take the nation’s tally to 41, 180.

As usual, the COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos, reported the highest number of persons infected with the virus – 180 – according to the data from the health agency.

The NCDC data showed also that the latest COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A further breakdown of the new infections revealed that they were confirmed as follows: Plateau -148, FCT – 44; Ondo – 42; Kwara – 38; Rivers -32; Oyo – 29; Kaduna – 21; and Osun – 20.

New COVID-19 cases were confirmed in other states as thus: Edo – 17; Ogun – 17; Ekiti – 11; Kano – 9; Benue – 9; Delta – 9; Abia – 9; Niger – 7; Gombe – 3; Borno – 1; Bauchi – 1; Imo -1.

Of the confirmed infections in Nigeria, 860 persons have died due to complications from the disease while 18,203 cases have been successfully managed and discharged.