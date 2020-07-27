Advertisement
FULL LIST: Buhari Names Train Stations After Several ‘Prominent Nigerians’
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renaming of several train stations after many “prominent Nigerians”, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation on Monday.
According to the statement, the “deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.”
Below is a full list of the Nigerians who were conferred with names of train stations:
The Lagos-Ibadan with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa railway station
Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa station)
Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station)
Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege station)
Lateef Jakande (Agbado station)
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station)
Prof. Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station)
Aremo Segun Osoba(Olodo station)
Chief Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station)
Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station)
Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)
The Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway
Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station)
Dr. Olushola Saraki (Ajaokuta station)
Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station)
Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode station)
Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station)
Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station)
Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd) (Igbanke station)
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (Agbor Station Complex)
Brigadier General David Ejoor (Abraka station)
Micheal Ibru (Opara station)
Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station)
Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor)