Gunmen Kill Lawyer, Abduct Wife And Son In Kaduna

A Kaduna based lawyer working with the state Ministry of Justice, Haro Gandu has been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The gunmen also abducted the wife of the deceased and his first son to an unknown destination.

Although the police in Kaduna state is yet to confirm the incident, a colleague of the late lawyer told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed his house located at Kakawu area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday midnight, and broke into his room through the window.

He said that the gunmen shot the deceased at close range when he attempted to escape through the back, and later took his wife and first son away.

According to the source, the deceased until his death was a deputy director in the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice.