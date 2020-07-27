I’m ‘Dead Scared’ Of COVID-19, Amaechi Says As He Outlines Railway Health Guidelines

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has warned Nigerians to always wear nose masks and have sanitisers.

Speaking during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Amaechi said he is “dead scared” as he knows people who have died from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister, who appeared at the regular PTF briefing for the first time, held up a sanitiser during his speech.

According to him, the Federal Government will ensure that travellers using the nation’s railway system must always use their face masks and hold their sanitisers as well.

Amaechi explained that he opened the railway from Abuja to Kaduna because of pressure for the Sallah holiday, stressing no masks, no boarding.

“If anybody has ever seen me in public without this (referring to the Santiser), let the person raise up his hand. The reason is that I have seen people die of COVID-19, so I am dead scared.

“If you ask the last speaker, I refused to agree that we should open the railways. It is the pressure of those who want to participate in the forthcoming spiritual activities that made me accept that we will open the railway from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We don’t want to see how handsome or beautiful you are. Please wear for me a face mask, not a mouth mask. If you wear a mouth mask, the train will stop and you will come down.”

Speaking further, the Minister explained that security has been beefed ahead of the Sallah celebrations in a few days’ time.

He, however, insisted that any traveller that wears a face shield without a face mask will be denied entry into the railway.