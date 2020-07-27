Advertisement

Jan Vertonghen Exits Tottenham After Eight Years

Agency Report  
Updated July 27, 2020
Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 15, 2019. Tottenham won the game 2-1. Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Jan Vertonghen announced his departure from Tottenham after eight years at the Premier League club on Monday.

The Belgium defender, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the current season, made more than 300 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Ajax in 2012.

Vertonghen tweeted: “So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons.

“I will miss the friends I’ve made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans.”

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm is also leaving at the end of his one-year contract.

Spurs players paid tribute to the pair on social media after the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday, which booked Jose Mourinho’s men a place in next season’s Europa League.

Harry Kane said on Instagram: “Wish nothing but the best for @jvertonghen and @mvorm with whatever is next for them. Been a pleasure sharing a dressing room and playing with them both.”

 

AFP



