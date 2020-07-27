Liverpool Coach Klopp Wins LMA Manager Of The Year Award

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has been voted as the League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year for 2020.

Klopp led Liverpool to winning their first Premier League title in 30 years, a year after the side claimed the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Reds won the domestic title after garnering 99 points which left them 18 points clear from second-placed Manchester City.

While presenting the award to Klopp, former United manager, Alex Ferguson whom the award was named after, praised the German gaffer for doing a “fantastic job” with the Reds.

“Congratulations Jürgen! You have done an absolutely fantastic job. You thoroughly deserve to be named LMA Manager of the Year 2019/2020,” a statement on the LMA website quoted Ferguson as saying.

“Your personality runs right through the whole of your club and the performance level of you and your team has been outstanding.”

Speaking after scooping the prize, the Liverpool coach expressed delight at the development, saying it makes him feel “extra special.”

“I’m absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association manager of the year award, for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, named after a man that I admire so much,” said Klopp.

“It feels extra special to win this award because it is voted for by my fellow managers.”

There were also other winners including prizes for the EFL Manager of the Year as well as Emma Hayes and Gemma Davies.

“We also congratulate David Artell, Mark Robins and Marcelo Bielsa who were duly recognised as the Managers of the Year by their fellow managers in their respective Sky Bet EFL Leagues, and we are delighted to recognise Emma Hayes and Gemma Davies, worthy winners in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and The FA Women’s Championship respectively,” the LMA also added.

LMA Award Winners 2019/2020

The following are the winners of the 2019/2020 award:

The Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA Manager of the Year:

Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Barclays FA Women’s Super League Manager of the Year:

Emma Hayes MBE (Chelsea)

The FA Women’s Championship Manager of the Year:

Gemma Davies (Aston Villa)

Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year:

Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United)

Sky Bet League One Manager of the Year:

Mark Robins (Coventry City)

Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Year:

David Artell (Crewe Alexandra)