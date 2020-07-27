Advertisement

Liverpool Defender Lovren Joins Russian Club Zenit St Petersburg

Channels Television  
Updated July 27, 2020
File photo: Croatia’s defender Dejan Lovren celebrates after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018. Jewel SAMAD / AFP

 

 

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has completed a move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg for a reported £10.9 million ($14 million) after slipping down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 31-year-old, who joined the newly crowned Premier League champions from Southampton in 2014, made just 15 appearances this season, falling to fourth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Croatian has been troubled with niggling injuries over the past two years.

“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” manager Jurgen Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

 

Liverpool’s Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (L) celebrates scoring equalising goal during the UEFA Champions league Group E football match between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2019. Oli SCARFF / AFP

 

“When he was fit, he was very, very, very often in the team. A great player and a great person,” Klopp added.

“Really good, in the air a machine, and I really liked working together with him. It will be interesting to follow Zenit St Petersburg now. I wish him the best of luck.”

AFP



More on Sports

Liverpool Coach Klopp Wins LMA Coach Of The Year Award

Mbappe Out For Three Weeks, Doubtful For Atalanta Clash

We Expect The National Sports Festival To Happen This Year – Sports Minister

Qatar Announces Bid To Host 2032 Olympics

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV