Wearing Face Masks Is Less Cumbersome Than Being On Ventilators – NCDC Boss

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has asked Nigerians to wear nose masks as precautionary measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ihekweazu said most Nigerians lament that using face masks is stressful.

He, however, noted that wearing face masks is less cumbersome when compared to being on a ventilator.

“Wearing a mask may seem very cumbersome but I promise you that it is less cumbersome than being on a ventilator.

“Over the last few weeks, many of you may have heard stories of survivors but there are many stories that could have been told that you have not heard, stories of those that have passed away,” he said.

READ ALSO: Sallah: PTF Warns Against Mass Gathering, Says COVID-19 Protocols Remain In Force

The NCDC boss also advised Nigerians of the need to take responsibility by ensuring safe to ensure that their lives and those of their loved ones are preserved.

While calling on the masses to do their best in protecting each other, Ihekweazu commended frontline health workers for their commitment in the Federal Government’s fight against the coronavirus.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic involves the efforts of everyone, not just the government alone.

Speaking further, the NCDC boss asked everyone not to throw caution in the wind amid the rising cases of the infection in the country.