Benue First Lady, Son Recover From COVID-19

The First Lady of Benue State, Mrs Eunice Ortom and her son have tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement she personally signed on Tuesday, Mrs Ortom explained that they “have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 negative and so discharged from isolation.”

While noting that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence, she, however, called on residents of the state to be responsible in their actions so as to keep others safe.

The First Lady appreciated her husband, family members, the medical experts in the frontline in the fight against this pandemic for their efforts in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

She also called for support for others who are affected and to humanity in general, while hoping that God will provide a solution to this pandemic soon.

READ ALSO: DSS Warns Against Plans To Destabilise The Country

Mrs Ortom also called on the people take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols which include the wearing of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water and maintaining social distance.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

PRESS STATEMENT FROM HER EXCELLENCY MRS EUNICE ORTOM PhD, FIRST LADY OF BENUE STATE.

On the 3rd of July 2020, results from samples earlier collected during routine testings at Government House, Makurdi showed that I, my son and some of my staff-tested Positive to COVID-19. We went into isolation and began management treatment as advised by medical experts.

It is with gratitude to God that I wish to inform you that after series of review evaluations, today 28/7/2020, we have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 NEGATIVE and so discharged from isolation.

I want to extend my appreciation to my husband the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, my family, the medical experts who are at the frontline in the fight against this pandemic. To everyone who stood by me during this period through prayers, calls, messages and checked on me in one way or the other, the show of love, concern and support was totally overwhelming and unquantified. May God in His mercies raise people to stand by you when there is a need.

I urge you all to extend the prayers, love and support you showed to me to others who are affected and to humanity in general while hoping that God will provide for us a solution to this pandemic soon.

I wish to reiterate that been COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by my recovery and that of many others recorded thus far so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.

I am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols which are

* Wearing of face masks

*Constant washing of hands with soap and running water

*Maintaining Social Distance

*Stay indoors if not necessary to go out.

Stay Safe!! COVID-19 is Real.

Best wishes as always.

Dr. Mrs Eunice Ortom

First Lady

Benue State.