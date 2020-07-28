Nigeria Records 624 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 41,804

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 624 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 41,804, according to the nation’s top disease control agency.

In a late-night tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that eight more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 18,764.

Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 regional epicentre, reported 212 new cases, while Oyo reported 69.

Other states with new cases include Niger (49), Kano (37), Osun (37), FCT (35, Plateau (34), Gombe (33), Edo (28), Enugu (28), Ebonyi (17), Delta (10), Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7), Ondo (5), Kaduna (4) and Nasarawa (2).

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 654,477 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 16,514,500 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 9,347,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,418 new deaths and 218,588 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 679 new deaths, followed by India with 654, and Brazil with 614.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 148,056 deaths from 4,294,770 cases. At least 1,325,804 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 87,618 deaths from 2,442,375 cases, the United Kingdom with 45,759 deaths from 300,111 cases, Mexico with 44,022 deaths from 395,489 cases, and Italy with 35,112 deaths from 246,286 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (67), Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,959 cases (68 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,934 recoveries.

Europe overall has 208,412 deaths from 3,096,971 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 185,993 deaths from 4,445,706 infections, the United States and Canada 156,975 deaths from 4,408,681 cases, Asia 58,743 deaths from 2,576,309 cases, Middle East 25,983 deaths from 1,107,841 cases, Africa 18,173 deaths from 861,970 cases, and Oceania 198 deaths from 17,029 cases.