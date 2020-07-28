Buhari Congratulates AfDB’s Adesina, Asks Him To Remain Steadfast

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina after he was cleared of all corruption allegations levelled against him by an anonymous group.

His exoneration, the President said, is further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, President Buhari called on Dr. Adesina to remain steadfast as he continues to lead the institution.

Apart from Dr. Adesina, the President also hailed AfDB’s Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of the report of independent experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

Also, the President commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow, and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

He believes that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

Adesina Cleared Of Corruption Allegations

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish president Mary Robinson, on Monday completely cleared Adesina of all charges in an investigation that has spanned seven months.

The panel of three experts also had the Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy as members.

Dr Adesina became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015 — but a 15-page report in January claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment, and favouritism.

In May, the Ethics Committee of the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB), charged with investigating the charges cleared Adesina.

But the United States, which is one of the bank’s biggest shareholders, demanded an independent investigation into the allegations.

The outcome of that investigation was the same – Adesina was exonerated.

“The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee,” Monday’s report concluded.