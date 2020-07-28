Buhari Meets With APC Governors, Commends Party Caretakers

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with governors of the All Progressives Congress at the villa and he says he is pleased with the work of the party’s caretaker committee, especially its efforts at coordinating and strengthening the party.

Following the suspension of the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the APC in June, the National Executive Committee of the party chose the Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni and others as the Chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee as well as of the extraordinary National Convention Committee respectively.

The meeting which was held virtually had in attendance, the chairman of the progressives governors forum, Atiku Bagudu physically present at the Villa.

Others in attendance included the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Speaking at the meeting, President Buhari commended the Chairman, as well as the governors over the success of the party’s governorship primaries in Edo and Ondo State.

“I am pleased with the Chairman and the work of the committee. He is highly mobile in the efforts to coordinate and strengthen the party. I am happy with his personal efforts,” President Buhari said.

“I am happy that they knew their responsibilities as Governors and had identified the right priorities.”

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, thanked President Buhari for taking the right steps to resolve the crisis in the party.

The APC Governors also commended the President for his handling of security issues and the economy, noting in particular, the success recorded in pulling the country out of the 2016 economic recession as well as the ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud of your leadership and achievements,” the Governors told President Buhari.