Federal High Court Gets New Practice Directions On Pre-Election Matters

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho has issued new Practice Directions on pre-election matters for all 36 divisions of the court across the country.

The court’s acting Information Officer, Oby Nwandu, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

She explained that the practice directions were made in the exercise of the power conferred on the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court by Section 254 of the Constitution.

The practice directions, according to her, mandate all trial courts in every pre-election matter to deliver judgment within 180 days from the date of filing the suit.

Nwandu stated that the practice directions which were made on Friday last week already took effect from the same day.

Read the full statement below: