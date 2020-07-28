FG, Resident Doctors Meet Over Planned Strike

The Federal Government has met with the leadership of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over the planned industrial action of the medical practitioners.

The conciliation meeting which held on Monday in Abuja, the nation’s capital ended with high expectations that the planned strike would be shelved.

At the discussion, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who convened the meeting gave an assurance that the government would address the issues raised by the doctors.

This comes two days after the resident doctors issued a three-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to address the issues raised by the union or risk a nationwide strike.

The demands include the doctors’ welfare, the residency training programme, and the poor state of infrastructure in government hospitals.

Government officials also at the meeting include the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo.