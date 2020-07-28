Gombe Governor Signs N107.3bn Revised 2020 Budget

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has signed the revised N107.3billion 2020 budget into law.

Signing the budget on Monday, Governor Yahaya said the downward review of the budget was due to the global economic shocks occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected national and personal incomes.

According to him, despite the downwards review of the budget, the state government ensured that health, education, agriculture and other critical sectors remain the top priorities of the state.

The governor explained that the health sector’s budget, in particular, has been increased as a demonstration of the administration’s resolve to combat the virus and its socio-economic impact on the lives and means of livelihood of the people.