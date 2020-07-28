Governor Sule Hands Over 160-Bed Hospital To Federal University Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has handed over a one hundred and sixty-bed capacity hospital to the Federal University, Lafia for the commencement of its college for the medical programmes.

During the ceremony, Sule requested that 50 per cent of admission for the study of medicine be reserved for indigenes as he believes that will help fill up the gap of inadequate health personnel in the state.

“This is in tandem with the determination of our administration to prioritize and strengthen the health care system of the State, considering the fact that the achievement of an industrialized State is contingent upon a healthy population.

“I need to reiterate that Government will continue to support the University in the training of medical personnel who will handle the issue of healthcare delivery,” he said.

The N1.2 billion hospital is to serve as a teaching hospital for the college which has begun admission.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Yahaya, described the handing over of the facility to FULAFIA as historic, highlighting the state government’s commitment to focus on health, education, security and economy.

Yahaya recounted that two other similar projects were sited in Akwanga area of the state by the previous administration, as part of initiatives to boost the health sector.

Responding, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lafia, Professor Muhammad Sanusi Liman, said the handing over of the facility by the state government will remain indelible in the annals of the history of the institution.

While expressing gratitude over the gesture, the VC highlighted the numerous contributions by the Nasarawa State Government from the onset of the institution to the establishment of its school of medicine.

He announced that the institution has commenced the process of admitting students into MBBS, Radiography, Nursing, MLS, Anatomy, Physiology and others.

The VC assured the governor that his request will be granted.