Jigawa Governor Signs Revised 2020 Budget

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, has signed into law the revised 2020 budget of N124.357 billion which was recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

He assented to the revised budget on Tuesday at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

While signing the budget, the governor said the 2020 budget size was reduced by 19 percent from N153.920 to N124.357 billion.

He explained that this represented a decrease of N28.56 billion, noting that the review became necessary due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

The governor added that the 2020 local government budget has also been reduced from N72.5 billion to N56.2 billion, representing a drop of N16.300 billion.

According to him, COVID-19 has come with many challenges ranging from revenue declining, additional spending on healthcare, and drop of oil prices which necessitated the review of the 2020 Appropriation Bill in the state.

Governor Abubakar thanked the speaker and members of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, as well as his technical team for their dedication and hard work which led to the passage of the revised 2020 budget into law within a short period of time.

He also commended the people of Jigawa for their prayers and support to the government of the state.