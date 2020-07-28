Advertisement

Mali Opposition Rejects ECOWAS Plan, Insists President Keita Quit

Channels Television  
Updated July 28, 2020
(From L) Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, President Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana and Macky Sall, President of Senegal deliver a speech after a meeting in Bamako on July 23, 2020 as West African leaders gather in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in the fragile state of Mali. (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI / AFP)

 

 

A protest movement that has sprung up in Mali, shaking President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s grip on power, on Tuesday rejected a compromise put forward by regional leaders and insisted that he quit.

In a statement, the so-called June 5 Movement said it “demands the resignation of Mr. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his regime more than ever,” accusing them of bearing “full responsibility” for Mali’s crisis.

The announcement came a day after heads of the 15-nation West African bloc ECOWAS stood by Keita and urged him to forge a unity government and resolve an election dispute that has fuelled the protests.

 

 

-AFP



