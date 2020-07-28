Minister Receives Sports Industry Policy, Says It Will Improve Business

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has given an assurance that the new National Sports Industry Policy will stand the test of time.

He said this on Tuesday at the presentation of the policy which held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dare, who received a copy of the draft document, described the event as a milestone and one that has the capacity to change the perception of sports business in Nigeria.

He congratulated members of the steering committee of the Sports Industry Working Group (SIWG), the Policy Validation Committee, the National Sports Industry Policy Drafting Committee, as well as the relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies for their commitment in ensuring the draft policy becomes a reality.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, I congratulate all members of the committee for this giant stride, your commitment, dedication, and doggedness to bring this draft sports policy to reality,” he said.

The minister added, “Your efforts are highly appreciated. This policy no doubt is a new dawn that will drive the process of moving sports away from being recreational to business. I recall the opportunity I had during the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, to chair its Sports Industry Business Round-table Session.

“The session featured various speakers from all sectors emphasising the challenges in developing sports as a viable business sector capable of attracting investments and delivering returns to investors. This gave birth to setting up various groups to review our 2009 sports policy which no doubt is now obsolete.”

“However, ​the draft National Sports Industry Policy is a review of the 2009 edition, which is principally intended to update the norms and values in the sports industry in achieving the mandate, vision, and mission of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in line with international best practices.

​”It is important to note that this reviewed National Sports Industry Policy will proffer solutions to four key trigger issues, the three I’s and one P that will take sports to the next level – Infrastructure, Investment, Incentives, and Policy,” he stated

The minister also commended the Permanent Secretary, Mr Gabriel Aduda, and Mr Ufot Udeme who is the co-chairman, and other members of the committee for their valuable contributions towards the drafting the new National Sports Industry Policy.

The policy will be unveiled to the public and the National Council of Sports for comments and feedback before it would be officially presented to the Federal Executive Council for final approval.