Why Nigeria Exports Electricity To Benin, Togo – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday said Nigeria exports power to neighbouring countries in order to prevent the damming of water that feeds the nation’s major power plants.

On Monday, a Nigerian newspaper, Punch, had published a report describing how Nigeria has continued to export electricity to other countries on credit while blackouts persist within its borders.

As a response to the report, the Presidency, via a statement signed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu, described the report as “hyperbolic and terribly misleading.”

The Presidency said the newspaper’s credit figures were “far from accurate, out-dated and therefore not reflective of the current reality.”

It also added that over 90 percent of the electricity generated in the country was distributed and consumed by Nigerians.

The Presidency revealed that as of the last review in 2019, the amount of credit extended to Niger, Benin, and Togo stood at $69 million.

According to it, Niger owes $16 million and Benin, $4 million as of today, adding up to the naira equivalent of about N1.2 billion.

Read the full statement below: