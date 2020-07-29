Advertisement

Former Chelsea Defender Branislav Ivanovic Leaves Zenit Saint Petersburg

Channels Television  
Updated July 29, 2020
File photo: Serbia’s defender Branislav Ivanovic (2L) vies with Nigeria’s striker Odion Ighalo during the International friendly football match between Nigeria and Serbia at the Hive stadium in Barnet, north London on March 27, 2018. Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

 

 

Russian champions Zenit Saint Petersburg announced on Wednesday the departure of their captain, Serbian international Branislav Ivanovic, whose contract was due to expire this summer.

“We thank Branislav for his enormous contribution and wish him all the best for the future,” Zenit said on its website.

The 36-year-old defender arrived in Saint Petersburg in February 2017 following a nine-year stint with Chelsea.

He played 125 matches and scored 12 goals at Zenit and led the side to their first double in the club’s history this season.

Zenit signed Croatian defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool earlier this week as his replacement.

AFP



More on Sports

CAS Reveals Man City Ignored UEFA Investigation But Did Not Breach FFP

Liverpool To Face Arsenal/Chelsea In 2020 Community Shield On August 29

Nigeria’s Oboh Receives Invite To Compete At Scottish Open

Minister Receives Sports Industry Policy, Says It Will Improve Business

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV