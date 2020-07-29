Advertisement

Gunmen Kill 13 Family Members, One Other In Kogi

Segun Salami  
Updated July 29, 2020

 

Gunmen on Wednesday invaded Agbudu community in Koton-Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing 14 persons with six others injured.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ede Ayuba, confirmed the attack to journalists in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to him, the dead victims include 13 members of the same family and one other person.

“Fourteen people were killed and six people were fatally injured. The sad thing is that out of these 14 dead bodies that were brought out, 13 are from one family,” the police commissioner said.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, reacts to the killing of 14 people by gunmen on July 29, 2020.

 

He added, “But in the interim, I want to give you that assurance that we are not going to relent in our efforts.

“We will make sure that we get to the root of anything that is behind the killings around that zone.”

The scene of the attack in Kogi State on July 29, 2020.

 

Ayuba said as soon as he got wind of the situation, he quickly dispatched a team of police operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer in the area to the community.

He, however, explained that the gunmen fled the area before the arrival of security personnel.

Residents of Agbudu community in Koton-Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, have been thrown into mourning following the killing of 14 persons on July 29, 2020.

 

Ayuba pledged that the State Police Command would not relent in its efforts to tracking the perpetrators of the crime.

The commissioner said that the police had carried out some preliminary investigations and discovered that there had been long-standing communal feud in the community.

He noted that the police authorities are investigating the attack, adding that the paramount ruler adding that the real cause of the violence will be revealed soon.



