Killings: Southern Kaduna Lawmakers Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Perpetrators

Members of the Southern Kaduna caucus in the House Of Representatives have condemned the killings in their locality.

Citing section 33 subsection (1) of the 1999 Constitution which guarantees right to life, the lawmakers say raidings, killings and kidnappings of the people are unconstitutional, criminal and highly condemnable.

They also said herdsmen and farmer clashes, forceful land grabbing by non-natives of Southern Kaduna , reprisal attacks, banditry, criminality were some of the major causes of the killings and hostilities in the region and according to them, there has been little success in investigating and apprehending the perpetrators of the attacks.

On July 21, at least 11 people were reported killed by gunmen in an attack in Gora Gan Village of Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack came barely 24 hours after 21 people were killed by bandits at Kukum Daji village in neighbouring Kaura Local Government Area.

Many have continued to react to the spate of attacks in the region, demanding an end to the killings.

The presidency has also reacted to the killings, saying that it is more complicated than many people are willing to admit.