Liverpool To Face Arsenal/Chelsea In 2020 Community Shield On August 29

Updated July 29, 2020
The winners of the Arsenal Vs Chelsea final will take on Liverpool in the 2020 Community Shield. Photo: The FA

 

 

The Football Association announced on Wednesday that the Community Shield, the traditional curtainraiser for the new English season, would take place at Wembley on August 29.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played two weeks before the start of the top-flight season.

This is Liverpool’s first EPL crown in 30 years. Photo: Twitter/Liverpool FC

 

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of fans into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

The Premier League said last week that the 2020/21 season would start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2022.

