Nigeria Records 404 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 42,000

Nigeria has recorded 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 42, 208.

This is according to the nation’s top disease control agency.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that eight more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 19,004.

Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre, reported 106 new cases, while the FCT reported 54.

Other states with new cases include Rivers – 48, Plateau – 40, Edo – 29, Enugu – 20, Oyo – 20, Kano – 18, Ondo – 15, Ogun – 10, Ebonyi – 9, Ekiti – 8, Kaduna – 6, Cross River – 5, Kwara – 4, Anambra and Delta – 3, Imo and Nasarawa – 2 and Borno – 1.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 660,787 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 16,769,080 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 9,555,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 14,954 12,619 2,143 192 FCT 3,614 2,488 1,084 42 Oyo 2,688 1,451 1,210 27 Edo 2,241 478 1,684 79 Rivers 1,739 277 1,410 52 Kano 1,576 257 1,266 53 Delta 1,486 187 1,257 42 Kaduna 1,404 294 1,098 12 Ogun 1,336 245 1,068 23 Ondo 1,123 552 548 23 Plateau 1,056 568 469 19 Enugu 790 347 425 18 Ebonyi 785 165 596 24 Kwara 753 521 213 19 Katsina 742 262 457 23 Borno 613 17 561 35 Gombe 607 60 524 23 Abia 545 114 426 5 Bauchi 539 8 518 13 Osun 500 260 229 11 Imo 468 340 119 9 Benue 346 282 58 6 Bayelsa 327 29 277 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Nasarawa 312 81 223 8 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 93 121 7 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Adamawa 140 46 85 9 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Ekiti 132 75 55 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 66 4 54 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 45 33 9 3 Kogi 5 0 3 2

On Tuesday, 6,307 new deaths and 244,718 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,592, followed by Brazil with 921 and Mexico with 854.

The US is the worst-hit country with 149,260 deaths from 4,352,304 cases. At least 1,355,363 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 88,539 deaths from 2,483,191 cases, the United Kingdom with 45,878 deaths from 300,692 cases, Mexico with 44,876 deaths from 402,697 cases, and Italy with 35,123 deaths from 246,488 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 68, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,060 cases (101 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,944 recoveries.

Europe overall has 208,919 deaths from 3,116,136 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 188,718 deaths from 4,527,911 infections, the United States and Canada 158,200 deaths from 4,467,181 cases, Asia 59,913 deaths from 2,641,771 cases, the Middle East 26,334 deaths from 1,123,083 cases, Africa 18,496 deaths from 875,652 cases, and Oceania 207 deaths from 17,350 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.