Three-Year-Old Dies From Electric Shock In Jigawa

A three-year-old child has died from an electric shock in Jigawa State.

The victim’s death is said to have been linked to alleged negligence of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Confirming the incident to Channels Television on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Sule Gomna, said two KEDCO officials from the technical department have been invited over the incident.

“They are being interrogated over the alleged official negligence which resulted to the death of the minor,” the police boss said.

The CP who said the case is now between the state and the distribution company gave the assurance that justice must be served even if the parents of the child decide not to press charges.

Reacting to the incident, the father of the victim, Yahaya Dutse, accused the electricity distribution company of negligence.

According to him, the incident occurred after he personally complained to the distribution company of the naked electric cable that fell on the street.

Yahaya, a resident of Bokkwato, in Dutse metropolis in the state capital, said his son accidentally walked on the cable which fell down as a result of the downpour.

“We’ve complaints to the KEDCO officials that the electric wire risks the lives of children and other residents, however, no action was taken until when the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday,” the father told police investigators.

All efforts to reach the KEDCO office proved abortive as Channels Television was denied access to the compound.

The KEDCO is responsible for the distribution of electricity in Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states.