Zambia Education Minister Sacked After Nude Videos Go Viral

Zambian leader Edgar Lungu on Wednesday fired his education minister, David Mabumba, the presidency said, after nude video clips of him went viral on social media.

A statement from the presidency did not give reasons for his removal but it came after explicit video clips of the minister were leaked on Twitter, Facebook and shared via Whatsapp.

It only said Lungu “had terminated the appointment of Minister of General Education… with immediate effect”.

David Mabumba, 49, was appointed to the cabinet in 2016.

