Advertisement
AIB Investigates Plane Collision At International Airport, Lagos
The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has launched an investigation into a collision involving two planes at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.
The General Manager of Public Affairs at the Bureau, Tunji Oketunbi, confirmed this in a draft statement on Thursday.
He explained that the accident which occurred on Wednesday involved two planes operated by the Middle East and Turkish Airlines.
The Turkish cargo plane was said to have been parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it.
According to Oketunbi, the plane on motion cut through the tail cone of the other aircraft and damaged part of its right horizontal stabiliser.
He added that all passengers on the Middle East plane, thereafter, disembarked from the aircraft without any injury or fatality.
The Bureau’s spokesman warned against pre-empting the cause of the incident until a formal report was issued.
Wednesday’s incident was said to have sparked an uproar at the airport.
Read the full statement below:
DRAFT PRESS RELEASE ON TURKISH AIRLINE AND MIDDLE EAST AIRLINE GROUND COLLISION OCCURRENCE
Accident Investigation Bureau has been notified and has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and registration Marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline, which occurred on the 29th July 2020 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaged part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft.
All passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality.
The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press do not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued.
Kindly contact us on our official communication channels:Mobile App: AIB-NWebsite: www.aib.gov.ngTwitter: @aibnigeriaInstagram: @AIB_NigeriaFacebook: AIB NigeriaEmail: [email protected]/WhatsApp: +234807 709 0900, 0807 709 0928
Tunji Oketunbi
General Manager, Public Affairs
Accident Investigation Bureau.