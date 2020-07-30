FCT Leads Daily COVID-19 Cases As Nigeria Reports 481 Fresh Infections

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have continued to rise as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday confirmed 96 fresh cases to top the country’s daily infections from the virus.

Lagos State which is the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, trails the FCT with 89 new COVID-19 infections out of the 481 cases reported for the day, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new data from the agency equally indicated that Nigeria’s total COVID-19 infections now stand at 42,689 with fifteen states in the country confirming fresh cases from the pandemic.

A further peep into NCDC’s new figures showed that some newly-infected persons were found as follows: Plateau – 68; Ogun – 49; Edo – 44; Rivers – 43; Oyo – 25; Osun – 23; Delta – 15; and Enugu – 11.

Others are Kano – 7; Kaduna – 7; Bauchi – 2; Bayelsa – 1, and Yobe -1.

Since the outbreak of the disease in late February, 19,270 persons infected with the virus have been successfully treated and discharged, the NCDC data revealed, with 878 deaths reported.

WASSCE Candidates Get Waiver

Although the COVID-19 infection rate has continued to soar in the West African nation, the economy is gradually being reopened just as students in exiting classes have been mandated to resume school on August 3rd, 2020.

On Thursday and in line with the Federal Government’s directive, the Taraba government asked graduating students in secondary schools in the state to resume on August 4.

It explained that this was to enable the students revise for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Riot Act

As various state governments in the country take measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the Ogun Government has read the riot act to residents of the State.

Those who do not put on face masks can earn up to six months jail term, the governor, Dapo Abiodun said on Thursday.

‘Devastating Impacts’

Earlier in his Sallah message to Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari reminded citizens to obey the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate the season.

While admitting that the pandemic has had “devastating adverse impacts on our social, economic and spiritual lives,” the Nigerian leader asked “Muslims and other faithful to continue to show more understanding with the government.”

A World-Wide Pandemic

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 585,750 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 13,660,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 7,442,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Wednesday, 5,604 new deaths and 236,985 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,233 new deaths, followed by United States with 997, and India with 606.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 137,897 deaths from 3,536,658 cases. At least 1,075,882 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 75,366 deaths from 1,966,748 cases, United Kingdom with 45,119 deaths from 2,925,52 cases, Mexico with 36,906 deaths from 317,635 cases, and Italy with 35,017 deaths from 243,736 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 66, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 55.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,612 cases (1 new since Wednesday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,719 recoveries.