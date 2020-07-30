Father, Son, Three Others Killed In Borno Bomb Blasts

At least five people have been killed in triple explosions that rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The explosions occurred on Thursday evening in Custom Area, a densely populated part of the town.

Mr Mohammed Ndatsu, who is the Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the attack and the casualty figure to Channels Television.

Although it was not clear what explosive was used for the attack, the police commissioner said only a bomb specialist could explain that.

He added that the attack was carried out by insurgents.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Khalifa Ibrahim, has visited the scenes of the blasts for an on the spot assessment.

While the explosives were not person-borne, the first reportedly landed at a shop in the commercial area, killing a furniture maker and his son.

Another explosive was also reported to have landed in a house at Gwange area while a child and a goat were killed.

Two other people were struck in a blast at the third location, bringing the number of those killed to five.

Officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have evacuated the bodies of the victims from the scenes of the blasts.

Over the years, members of the Boko Haram terrorist group and Islamic State’s West Africa Province have carried out such attacks in the state, killing thousands of people in the process.

The terrorist groups have continued to operate in different parts of the North-East, although in recent times, they have come under intense airstrikes from the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The onslaught against the insurgents by military personnel has forced them to the fringes of the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad area in the region.

Wednesday’s bomb blasts in Maiduguri came a day after the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, was attacked in Baga.

Following a fierce gun battle, the governor has been confronting the Nigerian Army over the incident.

He said he was disappointed with the inability of the military to rid Baga and environs of insurgents, accusing the Nigerian Army of sabotaging the government’s counter-terrorism and rebuilding efforts.

The governor who seemed convinced, alleged that the attack was carried out by the military in an attempt to dissuade him from gaining entrance into the fishing town.