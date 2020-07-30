Nigerian Migrants Left Behind In Niger Republic After Testing Positive For COVID-19

A few Nigerian migrants were left behind in the Republic of Niger during the latest repatriation of citizens from abroad, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

At least 158 stranded Nigerians arrived from the West African country on Wednesday evening, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Thursday.

The Nigerians were left behind after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

EVACUATION UPDATE.

158 stranded Nigerian migrants from Niamey Niger arrived Nnamdi Azikwe Int’l Airport Abuja at about 10.00 pm via Airpeace 29th July, 2020 courtesy of @EUinNigeria, @IOM_Nigeria (working with the Nigerian mission) who paid for the flight and other logistics.

All 158 evacuees are expected to isolate on arrival for 14 days, in line with health guidelines mandated by the Ministry of Health.

The evacuation was facilitated by the European Union and the International Organisation for Migration, in collaboration with the Nigerian mission in Niger.

The Commission added that one family couldn’t make the trip after the mother was delivered of a baby boy on July 24.

“Mrs Abdullahi, her husband, the newborn child as well as three (3) of their other kids will remain in Niger until such a time when another trip is organized,” NIDCOM said.

