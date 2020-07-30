President Buhari Mourns Former Minister Of Science And Technology

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commiserated with the family of former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by spokesman Femi Adesina.

“The President believes the former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics, and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military, lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God given gifts,” the statement read.

“President Buhari urges family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Maj. Gen. Momah in people and institutions, which include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

“As a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, the President notes that Maj. Gen. served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

“President Buhari prays for the repose of his soul.”