Sallah: Obey Ban On Mass Socio-Religious Gatherings, IGP Tells Nigerians

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has advised Nigerians not to forget the existing COIVD-19 protocols put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

He gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

Mohammed explained that the call became necessary as the country, especially as Muslim faithful prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He, therefore, called for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The IGP also asked the people to cooperate with the police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of efforts to ensure a crime-free Eid-el Kabir celebration in the country, he directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 17 Zonal Commands to intensify confidence building patrols in all nooks and crannies of the country.

The police boss asked the senior officers to specifically ensure increased patrols on major highways and around critical national infrastructure.

While assuring Nigerians of adequate security, he congratulated the Muslim faithful in the country as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Security During Eid Prayers

In line with the directive of the police boss, the Yobe State Police Command said modalities have been put in place to provide adequate security at all praying grounds and places of public gathering around the state before, during, and after the celebrations.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe, Dungus Abdulkarem, urged residents to confide in the command and other security agencies by providing useful information and prompt reporting of suspicious persons, movements, and objects around their places of abode.

He also appealed to them to use the festive period to offer prayers for peace, protection against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stability of Yobe and country at large.

Abdulkarem, however, announced that there would be restriction of vehicular movement from 11pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday, for the purpose of ensuring security during the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

He noted that in view of the current situation caused by the pandemic, the police have advised all district heads, imams and Muslim faithful in the state to observe Eid prayers in accordance with the COVID-19 preventive measures.