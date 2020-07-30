Sallah: We Will Enforce COVID-19 Protocols, Police Tell Adamawa Residents

Police authorities in Adamawa State have urged the residents to maintain social distancing and observe all measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, made the appeal on Thursday on behalf of the State Police Command on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, Adeyanju said the command would leave no stone unturned in enforcing the orders.

According to him, it is important for residents to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police commissioner, however, congratulated the Muslim faithful who join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

He noted that it was a special period of sacrifice geared towards attaining wholesomeness and urged residents to voluntarily comply with the prevention regulations put in place by the government at all levels.

“The state will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and other criminal activities,” an optimistic Adeyanju said.

He also assured the people of Adamawa of adequate security during and after the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

The police commissioner stated that proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployment of tactical and intelligence assets of the command, have already been put in place to prevent any untoward incident in the state.

He, however, insisted that the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders were still in force and it was important to comply with them.

Adeyanju’s position is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who asked Nigerians to remember the COVID-19 protocols during the celebrations.

Adamu also called for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gatherings and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He asked the people to cooperate with the police, noting that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.